GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 5,896 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $66.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.