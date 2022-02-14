GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $398,000 in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Premier Financial by 29.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 234,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Premier Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

