GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $436,000 in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth about $8,723,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 5.1% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zuora by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. upped their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.