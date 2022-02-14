GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,833 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after purchasing an additional 622,569 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after purchasing an additional 534,428 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2,731.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 485,370 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

