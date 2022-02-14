Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 30,462 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 27.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $137.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average is $115.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.