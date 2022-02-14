Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $629.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.71. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $547.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

