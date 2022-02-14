Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $47.86 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

