Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.60 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,847 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $68.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,119 shares of company stock worth $2,933,999 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

