Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 45,706 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,706 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of MO opened at $50.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

