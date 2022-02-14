Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 51,086 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,086 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 533,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.56 on Monday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

