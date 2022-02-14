Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 53,697 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,697 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,846 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.