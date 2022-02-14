Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,686 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.83. 18,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

