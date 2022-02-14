Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Hasbro by 56.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 309.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 14.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $264,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

HAS opened at $94.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

