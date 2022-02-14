Head-To-Head Review: Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) versus FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 23.96% 55.56% 29.99% FTC Solar -45.04% -63.08% -35.82%

This table compares Himax Technologies and FTC Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.20 $47.13 million $1.88 5.96 FTC Solar $187.35 million 1.69 -$15.92 million N/A N/A

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Himax Technologies and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 33.10%. FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 162.84%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats FTC Solar on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

