HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

HHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HHR opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 244,873 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,938,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

