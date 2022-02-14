Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the January 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter worth $20,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 356,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 49.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 299,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 48.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,062,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

HCAR opened at $9.76 on Monday. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.