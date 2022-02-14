Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Richard Cotton Purchases 12,000 Shares

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) insider Richard Cotton purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £50,520 ($68,316.43).

HLCL opened at GBX 407 ($5.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The firm has a market cap of £497.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Helical plc has a 52 week low of GBX 355 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 513 ($6.94). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 435.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Helical’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.03) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Helical from GBX 475 ($6.42) to GBX 520 ($7.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

