Hertz Network Market Capitalization Hits $395,584.80 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $395,584.80 and approximately $54,732.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.90 or 0.06860902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.02 or 1.00313369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00049228 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006334 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars.

