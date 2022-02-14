Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

HPE opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

