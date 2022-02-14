HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, a growth of 133.5% from the January 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,023.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXPLF remained flat at $$11.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. HEXPOL AB has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

