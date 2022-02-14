Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post $35.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.85 million and the lowest is $35.10 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,543. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $144.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $2,282,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,850,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.