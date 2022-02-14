Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Trimmed by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164,078 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hologic were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Hologic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after buying an additional 1,463,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

