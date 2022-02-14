Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.79 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

