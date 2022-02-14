HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 450.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $509.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.13.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $286,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,155 over the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

