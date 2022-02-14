Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,512 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

