Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $201.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.41 and a 200 day moving average of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.98 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

