Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $2,435,250.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $2,435,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $96.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

