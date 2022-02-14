Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $2,435,250.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $2,435,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $96.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.
HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.