Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.310-$1.430 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.88.
HWM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.
