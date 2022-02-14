H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 922,400 shares, a growth of 196.0% from the January 15th total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,339. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $13.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

