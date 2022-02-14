Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 5,521 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 114.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $51.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.09. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

