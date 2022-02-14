Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 78.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,003,000 after acquiring an additional 92,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 73,138 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $154.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

