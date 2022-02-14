Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 256.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SunPower by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

