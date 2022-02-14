Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.52. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

