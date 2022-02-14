Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.33 million and $42,998.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00105245 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.