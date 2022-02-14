Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 586,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

