Huntsman (HUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

