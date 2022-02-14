Huntsman (HUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
