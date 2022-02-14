Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.23. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 7,472 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HYZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,333,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.