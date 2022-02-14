IAA (NYSE:IAA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
IAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of IAA opened at $35.67 on Monday. IAA has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.63.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IAA
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
