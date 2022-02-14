IAA (NYSE:IAA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of IAA opened at $35.67 on Monday. IAA has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

