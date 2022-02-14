iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%.
IBIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,473. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.09.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.
