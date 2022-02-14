iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%.

IBIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,473. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iBio by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iBio by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iBio by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iBio by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 129,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

