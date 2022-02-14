IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $515.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.