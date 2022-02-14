IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Company Profile
IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services (‘EMS’) to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking.
