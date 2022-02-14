Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,334,000 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the January 15th total of 1,602,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,062,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ILUS opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile
