Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,334,000 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the January 15th total of 1,602,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,062,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ILUS opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Get Ilustrato Pictures International alerts:

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.