iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.60 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.150-$-1.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.51 million. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iMedia Brands by 369.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iMedia Brands by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

