Independence (NYSE:IHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 22,624 shares.The stock last traded at $56.96 and had previously closed at $57.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $841.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.76.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Independence’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Independence by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Independence during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Independence during the 4th quarter worth $4,614,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

