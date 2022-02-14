Independence (NYSE:IHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 22,624 shares.The stock last traded at $56.96 and had previously closed at $57.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $841.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.76.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Independence’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.
About Independence (NYSE:IHC)
Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.
