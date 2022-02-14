InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.060-$2.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.06 million.

INMD traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.60. 1,966,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,623. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. InMode has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INMD. lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in InMode by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,318 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in InMode by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 468.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,373 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 142,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 225,192 shares during the period.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

