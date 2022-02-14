Innospec (IOSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IOSP opened at $91.50 on Monday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09.
Several research firms recently commented on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
