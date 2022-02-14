InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in January

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, lifted their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.63. 314,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,597. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $227.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.94.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.