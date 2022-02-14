Insider Buying: The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Purchases 65 Shares of Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($202.16).

Shares of TPX stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.18) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 245.58. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 173.50 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £206.80 million and a PE ratio of -575.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Panoply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.50%.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

