Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $474,600.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $185.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

