Insider Selling: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells 9,206 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $34.39 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

